Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 174

November 16, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 174 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Single mom of 2 girls ages 5 & 12. Mom works in the service industry and due to Covid is struggling financially. The children have endured significant trauma in their young lives. Mom works so hard to make sure they are getting their psychological and physical needs met. Child #1, age 5 needs any winter clothing size 6x-7. She wishes for a Barbi Deluxe 20 piece Glitter & Go Styling Head to practice updo's! Child #2, female, age 12 also needs winter clothing, size 10-12. She is hoping for LED lights for her bedroom and art supplies of all types. Mom says she needs nothing however, clinician knows she needs gift cards of all types. Gas, food, department store gift cards would be a blessing.
