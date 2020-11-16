You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 176

Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 176

November 16, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 176 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Middle aged woman living alone who has suffered for years with a spinal deformity. She was employed her entire life but now cannot stand or sit for any length of time, which has effected her ability to work. She hasn't been approved for social security yet and could really use some help. Gift cards to any local Hyannis stores would be accepted gratefully.
