Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 177

November 16, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 177 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Single dad raising 2 teens. The kids are being treated for abandonment issues and depression. As they have little in the way of natural supports or extended family, dad is concerned their holiday will be bleak. Teen #1 age 13, female would love a pretty scarf, leggings size L, knee socks. She is into arts and crafts, jewelry making, and drawing/painting. Any art supplies would be awesome. Teen male, age 15 is into sports. He would welcome a basketball or football or other outside activity for older boys. He also plays golf so anything golf related would be wonderful. The family plays board games and could use any. They like to play cribbage and could use some playing cards. Dad would welcome a gift card for fuel or food.
