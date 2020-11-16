You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 180

November 16, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 180 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This is an elderly semi-retired couple who are struggling to make ends meet. The man has had significant health issues this year which prohibits him from being out and about as usual. He worries whenever the wife goes out to run their errands They have no extended family nearby and they are suffering from loneliness and fear. They like to do puzzles, play cards and board games. They would also benefit from a grocery store gift card, gas gift card or other.
