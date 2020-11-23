You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 182

November 23, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 182 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This grandmother is caring for 2 children, one a baby. The older child suffers from mental illness and grandma is trying to support his needs with minimal support from extended family. Grandmother is worried and hopes to make the holiday memorable for her grandson. Grandmother needs a crib for the baby and crib sheets if possible. She also needs some storage bins. Child #1, male age 8 months, needs a snowsuit, PJ's, size 9 months. Child #2, male age 7, needs a winter coat size 10/12 and any clothing size 10/12. He needs a weighted blanket or weighted stuffed animal. He likes Legos, football, remote control cars, puzzles and art supplies. Grandmother would benefit from some PJ's size large, towels, silverware and some twin sheets. She'd love a blender, or a spa gift card or a gift card to Dunkin Donuts.
