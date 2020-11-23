You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 184

Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 184

November 23, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 184 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This family consists of a child and his foster mother. He needs any possible help but especially winter clothing. Child #1, male age 6 needs all clothing size boys 8 regular, PJ's pants, shirts, sweatshirts, socks, gloves, hat. He needs shoes, winter boots size 3. He likes to build things, Legos, Candy land, Matchbox cars, Power Ranger toys and level 1 reading books. Foster mom, adult #1 needs clothing of all kinds. Jeans, sweaters, t-shirts, size 5 or small. Sneakers size 8.5 She would appreciate any gift cards to Walmart, Home Goods or Stop & Shop.
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 