You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 185

Christmas Wishes 2020 – Family 185

November 23, 2020

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 185 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This mother fled a domestic violence situation and now mom is struggling to provide for her children. After paying rent and the basic necessities, this mom is having a very difficult time making ends meet. She is behind on her bills. Her daughter is a straight A student. One of the children has sensory processing struggles and the youngest has autism. Child #1 male age 5, needs winter clothing but prefers sweatpants/athletic pants size 6. He needs sensory toys, fidget toys, balance toys or anything squishy. He wishes for dinosaurs, Furreal Raptor, anything Super Heroes related or musical. Child #2, male age 9, needs winter clothing, size 14/16 or XL. He likes Vans brand clothing and other items. He'd love a gift card to Game Stop, Journey's or a Van's hat. Child #3, female, age 16 needs clothing. Shirts size medium. She is difficult to fit and so would appreciate a gift card to Amazon or Hollister. Mom also needs some clothing, size 12 or med/Large. She would greatly appreciate any gift cards for clothing, food or other.
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 