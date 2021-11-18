You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 082

Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 082

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 082 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

“Delta” is the guardian of her 15 year old grandson and continues to make sure he is provided for academically and personally. She has had her own health issues in the past year as well as coping with the stresses created by other family members. Alan has a history of being socially behind, but has demonstrated much maturity and personality characteristics that have expanded his friendships. Alan has many hobbies on his electronics that are impressive in imagination and complexity - a combination of Walt Disney and Steve Jobs. He also is motivated to keep improving his optimism and views of himself and others. Delta- 60 year old female- comfy slippers size medium, comfy throw blanket. Alan- 15 year old male- gift card to McDonald’s, Apple gift card, Manga and Anime books, Lego sets for teens. 
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 