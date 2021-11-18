Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 084

“Jess and Matt” have made sure that no child has been left behind and everyone is provided for. They are a family of mixed relationships with many challenges with each child. The kids have experienced the downs of the pandemic and ups of returning to school, friends, and activities outside. As the children get older, Jess and Matt have made sure they are getting more involved in peer activities, having enough time to focus on their academics, spending time with other family members, and taking care of their mental health needs. Jess and Matt don't focus on themselves during the holidays and put all their efforts toward the kids - so they're requests for themselves are minimal as long as the kids are happy. Parents- gift cards to Target and Wal-Mart Hazel – 15 year old female- XL snow pants, gloves, snow boots size women’s 7 ½ , shirts size women’s Large, pants size women’s 15, Squishmallows; lotions; sprays; crystals; Chakra books, Tarot cards Charlie- 12 year old male- Men's small joggers/sweatpants; gloves; winter hat, pants and shirts size Men’s Medium, winter boots size men’s 7, likes Anime related items; Lego's; outside play items; Target or Game Stop gift card Carrie- 12 year old female- gloves, winter hat (black), snow boots size women’s 7 ½ , pants women’s size 6, shirts size women’s size Medium, likes lotions; sprays; crystals; Lego's; Chakra books, Tarot cards; Wal-Mart gift card Sally- 10 year old female-snow pants size girls 10, pants and shirts size girls 10, gloves, winter hat, winter boots size girls 4, likes American Girl dolls; fidget toys (pop its); 'girly' things; gift card to Marshalls or Target.

Name * First Last

Phone *

Email *

Captcha