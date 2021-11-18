You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 085

Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 085

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 085 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

“Todd and Joannie” are divorced parents that are still living together with their 9 year old son due to financial and medical issues. The son, “Carl” had a tough year adjusting to his parents separating and accepting that they aren't together, but then adjusting to them still living together and witnessing some of their conflicts. Both parents are working hard to shield Carl as much as possible from the divorce issues and both experienced increased financial hardships during the pandemic. Carl, male age 9 wishes for Pokémon cards, Avenger’s Action figures and Lego’s. Mom wishes for journals and Stop & Shop gift cards. Dad needs workman’s gloves size Large and a Home Depot gift card.
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 