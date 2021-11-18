You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 086

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 086 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

“Dan” and “Robert” were reunited this year as a family and experienced some difficulties but overall both are committed to making their small family unit work. Dan is a hard worker and will tell you exactly how he feels about situations. Robert always presents as polite and engaging, but also has many trauma events that have occurred in his childhood that continue to impact him. Dan is a handyman who is always in need of tools but too humble to say so. He found it difficult to even admit that a hammer or screwdriver set would benefit him because "they always disappear from the house." Robert, age 11, male wishes for: a soccer ball, Lego’s, Funko Pop figures, playing cards. Dan, adult male, needs a new hammer and a screwdriver set.
