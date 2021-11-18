You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 087

Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 087

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 087 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Henry is polite, engaging, athletic, artistic and very creative. Henry recently moved in with his father unexpectedly after a difficult year living with mom's family. Henry has made some poor choices in his young life but also has a history of being motivated to improve his situation when there is increased stabilization around him - the pandemic and remote learning had a negative impact on him and the transition back to normalcy with school was a difficult adjustment. The two men are making a good go of living together. They do need a set of towels. Child #1, male age 11 wishes for: Lego sets, card games, colored pencils. Dad needs a Kohl’s or Target gift card for some household items.
