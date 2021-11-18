You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 090

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 090 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

“Jean” and her sister have been raising their three great grandchildren for the past two years as the children’s parents have struggled with addiction. Jean and her sister put their retirement plans on hold to care for their great grandchildren and to provide them with a better life. The family is working with Child & Family Services to aid in this transition to a new home, new school and new family dynamic. The family would greatly appreciate any supports.  Child #1- 2-year-old Needs any clothes size 2t and would like a Cuffy’s Hooded Sweatshirt size 24 months/2t.  Child #2- 5-year-old Needs any clothes size 5t and would like a green hooded sweatshirt from Cuffy’s size kids 5. Child #3- 8-year-old male- Needs any clothes size 8 and would like a red hooded sweatshirt from Cuffy’s size kids 8 Grandmothers- would like a Cuffy’s hooded sweatshirts in red size adult XL, and one purple sweatshirt size XL. They would also benefit from a gift card to Wal-Mart.
