You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 175

Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 175

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 175 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This woman is rebuilding her life after a difficult marriage. Her 7 year old son is “amazing, creative, intelligent, athletic, musical and loves dinosaurs, especially T Rex”. The son told his therapist that he really wants a watch and a compass, but he couldn’t tell mom or his wish wouldn’t come true. He “really, really” wants to give mom a snow globe for Christmas. Mom says he needs some clothing, socks and long sleeved shirts. He wishes for: cowboy boots, size 8, fishing gear or rod, a drum set or a karaoke machine. Mom needs a small vacuum cleaner for low pile rugs. Any gift cards for groceries, CVS or gas would also be very helpful.
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 