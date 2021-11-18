You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 178

Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 178

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 178 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This older man is very sweet, helpful to neighbors and the community. He is alone after his wife passed. He was forced to close his business during the Pandemic as it counted on customers to survive. He is now looking to change careers and needs a few things to help him along. White T-shirts, size XL, a flannel or lightweight button down shirt XXL and men’s gloves size XL. A gift card to DSW for shoes would be welcome as would a gift card to Stop & Shop, CVS or for gas.
