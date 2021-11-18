Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 180

This intact family consists of a married couple and four children; they took in the baby due to a family member’s substance use issues and have been working very hard to provide for him. The dad took a financial hit during the pandemic and one of the children has a significant mental health diagnosis. Mom watches the baby and supports the children while keeping the home running. They could use a helping hand this Christmas. Child #1, male, age 8 months needs 1 year old clothing. A winter coat, size12 months, a hat and mittens would be fabulous. He wishes for: Interactive toys, building blocks, a walker, teethers, and baby bath items. Child #2, female age 10 needs any winter clothing. She wears a size 8 pant and a 10/12 shirt. She wishes for: Arts and crafts, a doll house, a fidget kit, coloring books and board games. Child #3, female age 13 needs sweats size youth medium. She uses writing as a coping skill and would like a journal, arts and craft supplies and a fidget kit. She wants to redecorate her room and wishes for: bedroom décor, LED lights and arts and crafts. Child #4, male age 15 likes sports and needs a duffle bag. He likes gaming and wishes for: gift cards to Game Stop, Best Buy, Minecraft, and Fortnight, He also likes Anime stuff. Mom needs some clothing and shoes. She would appreciate any gift card to Home Goods, DSW, Amazon, or Target. A card for groceries and gas would be a huge help. Dad asks for nothing but the kids say he would love a gift card to Bass Pro Shop or Mass Bay to buy some thermal clothing.

