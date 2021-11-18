You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 180

Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 180

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 180 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This intact family consists of a married couple and four children; they took in the baby due to a family member’s substance use issues and have been working very hard to provide for him. The dad took a financial hit during the pandemic and one of the children has a significant mental health diagnosis. Mom watches the baby and supports the children while keeping the home running. They could use a helping hand this Christmas. Child #1, male, age 8 months needs 1 year old clothing. A winter coat, size12 months, a hat and mittens would be fabulous. He wishes for: Interactive toys, building blocks, a walker, teethers, and baby bath items. Child #2, female age 10 needs any winter clothing. She wears a size 8 pant and a 10/12 shirt. She wishes for: Arts and crafts, a doll house, a fidget kit, coloring books and board games. Child #3, female age 13 needs sweats size youth medium. She uses writing as a coping skill and would like a journal, arts and craft supplies and a fidget kit. She wants to redecorate her room and wishes for: bedroom décor, LED lights and arts and crafts. Child #4, male age 15 likes sports and needs a duffle bag. He likes gaming and wishes for: gift cards to Game Stop, Best Buy, Minecraft, and Fortnight, He also likes Anime stuff. Mom needs some clothing and shoes. She would appreciate any gift card to Home Goods, DSW, Amazon, or Target. A card for groceries and gas would be a huge help. Dad asks for nothing but the kids say he would love a gift card to Bass Pro Shop or Mass Bay to buy some thermal clothing.
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 