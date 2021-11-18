You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 182

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

A married woman with a newborn baby finds herself unexpectedly alone since the baby was born. The baby needs clothing of all types. Onesies, PJ’s, pants, jersey’s socks, sweaters, hats, coats. Size 6-9 months or bigger. Any baby items are needed: receiving blankets, bibs, pacifiers, bath supplies (hypoallergenic shampoo, body wash, lotion) blankets, crib sheets, a thermometer, nail clippers, brush set. Mom needs some post maternity clothing, size Large. Slippers and shoes, size 7 and a winter jacket, warm gloves, size Large. Any gift cards for clothing, groceries, gasoline, CVS, etc. would help this woman and baby.
