Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 183

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

This family has faced incredible stress and challenges this past year including the death of a young family member, loss of housing, and significant care needed for two children due to mental health issues and developmental delays. With two teens, the family would most appreciate gift cards for new clothes, shoes and games to the following places: Dick's Sporting Goods, Target, Game Stop, Wal-Mart. In addition, the parents would love to treat the kids to a few dinners out - DJs Wings, Subway, Olive Garden, Dominos, or the 99. Practically any other gift cards such as Stop and Shop or gas cards would be incredibly helpful.
