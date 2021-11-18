You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 184

Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 184

November 18, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 184 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This mom and her daughter moved in with the grandmother on Cape last year due to circumstances in the mom’s private life. Since that time, the grandmother, a retired VNA Registered Nurse, has been diagnosed with cancer which has metastasized. The adult daughter works part time, is taking classes and helping to care for grandma. She is seeking help toward purchasing a queen size bed that would lift at head and feet, if possible. Mom states she just wants this year to be special for grandma and daughter. “This year we are trying to make the best of mom being sick. So, we as a family are trying to celebrate life and each other. My mom has always been amazing and since May, her life has changed drastically. She recently came home from a nursing facility and she is walking again. She is currently undergoing chemo. She and my daughter spend so much time together. This year, we just want it to be a Christmas to remember... who knows what next year will bring?” Child #1, female age 10 wishes for: Led lights for her bedroom, Fluffy throw blanket, Black nail polish, “Real” sketch books, Black converse size 6 low top, Acrylic paints and brushes, Magna comic book stuff, Bracelets, Necklaces. The mom asks for help with purchasing a bed for her mother.
