Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 184

This mom and her daughter moved in with the grandmother on Cape last year due to circumstances in the mom’s private life. Since that time, the grandmother, a retired VNA Registered Nurse, has been diagnosed with cancer which has metastasized. The adult daughter works part time, is taking classes and helping to care for grandma. She is seeking help toward purchasing a queen size bed that would lift at head and feet, if possible. Mom states she just wants this year to be special for grandma and daughter. “This year we are trying to make the best of mom being sick. So, we as a family are trying to celebrate life and each other. My mom has always been amazing and since May, her life has changed drastically. She recently came home from a nursing facility and she is walking again. She is currently undergoing chemo. She and my daughter spend so much time together. This year, we just want it to be a Christmas to remember... who knows what next year will bring?” Child #1, female age 10 wishes for: Led lights for her bedroom, Fluffy throw blanket, Black nail polish, “Real” sketch books, Black converse size 6 low top, Acrylic paints and brushes, Magna comic book stuff, Bracelets, Necklaces. The mom asks for help with purchasing a bed for her mother.

