You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 185

Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 185

November 24, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 185 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Hal and Gloria are elderly and on fixed incomes. Hal recently finished his radiation treatments and is in re-mission. Gloria had heart surgery earlier this year. They do not get out often due to ongoing fear of Covid. They have been married for 50 years and have spent their life caring for their family. In the past, Hal, volunteered at the church and enjoyed playing Santa every year. This will be the first year he doesn’t play Santa. In the past, Gloria volunteered at the local shelter. They have a beloved cat who could use a few supplies. Gloria: needs a button down or long sleeved shirt, women’s medium. She also needs a jacket, size women’s medium. Hal: needs a button down or long sleeved shirt, men’s medium. He also needs a jacket, size men’s medium. They could use some gift cards, Walmart, Stop and Shop, Dollar Tree and or for gasoline. They would truly appreciate a gift card to Petsmart.
Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 