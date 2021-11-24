Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 185

Hal and Gloria are elderly and on fixed incomes. Hal recently finished his radiation treatments and is in re-mission. Gloria had heart surgery earlier this year. They do not get out often due to ongoing fear of Covid. They have been married for 50 years and have spent their life caring for their family. In the past, Hal, volunteered at the church and enjoyed playing Santa every year. This will be the first year he doesn’t play Santa. In the past, Gloria volunteered at the local shelter. They have a beloved cat who could use a few supplies. Gloria: needs a button down or long sleeved shirt, women’s medium. She also needs a jacket, size women’s medium. Hal: needs a button down or long sleeved shirt, men’s medium. He also needs a jacket, size men’s medium. They could use some gift cards, Walmart, Stop and Shop, Dollar Tree and or for gasoline. They would truly appreciate a gift card to Petsmart.

