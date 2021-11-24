You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 187

November 24, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 187 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

This family is a tight knit group and just adopted “Sam” officially into their home. Adjusting to the complexities of navigating adoption has been and continues to be rough at times, but the family is growing in their closeness and their ability to manage the challenges this brings. They are quite grateful to be considered for Christmas Wishes this year and appreciate any help the community wishes to offer. Child #1, female, age 9 wishes for clothing and accessories for her baby doll. Newborn clothes, bottle and diaper, etc. Child #2, female age 14 wishes for: a Dunkin Donuts or Starbucks gift card. Adult #1, mom would love vanilla or winter scented candles. The dad, needs a left handed golf glove, size XXL and wishes for some Top Flight golf balls.
