Christmas Wishes 2021 – Family 188

November 24, 2021

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 188 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

These two children tragically are dealing with the passing of their father earlier this year. Despite the heaviness of this happening, they are keeping their chins up and trying to move forward. The oldest is applying to college. They live in low income housing and any support offered to them this Christmas would be greatly appreciated. Child #1, male age 15 wishes for: Candles, incense and meditation books. Child #2, female, age 17 wishes for: Art supplies, coloring utensils, canvas, fabric, friendship string, gimp, yarn, knitting or sewing supplies. Mom would appreciate a gift card to Target or other store.
