Christmas Wishes 2022 – Family 024

November 16, 2022

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 024 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

"Alex" and his mother both struggle with anxiety. This has impacted home, school, work, and relationships with others. Both Alex and his mother are working with therapy providers to learn to cope with feelings of anxiety and be successful in all areas of their lives. The family would greatly benefit from any support provided for this holiday season. Parent/guardian #1: Mom- Would benefit from gift cards to Stop and Shop and Target. Child #1: 10-year-old boy- Would benefit from clothes size 10. Wishes for Roblox Gift Card, Pokémon Cards, and anything building/science.

