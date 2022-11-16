Christmas Wishes 2022 – Family 124

A hard-working husband is working to support his wife with physical limitations, and their 7-year-old and 9 year old daughters. Even with fathers’ efforts to work overtime, the family is still struggling to make ends meet, especially after recently being put in a position where they had to find new housing. Mother is a stay-at-home mom due to her health and physical limitations and early onset of Arthritis. Family is currently saving to make necessary repairs to their new home and are now in need of a new septic tank. Any assistance with Christmas gifts would be greatly appreciated. Parent/guardian #1: Mother 34 years old- Would appreciate gift cards to Barnes and Nobles and Home Depot gift card. Would also appreciate a Target gift card, and grocery and gas cards would be a huge help!! Wishes for new serving dishes and cooking supplies/utensils as mother and children enjoy cooking and baking. Also wishes for warm socks with grips. Parent/guardian #2: Father 36 years old.- Would appreciate a gift card to DSW or Dicks Sporting Goods. In need of new snow pants size 34/36 (plain color). Wishes for a Home Depot gift card and warm boot socks. Child #1: Almost 10 years old female- Wishes for Winnie the Pooh house, Lego set, and Hogwarts chess board. In need of winter boots kids ¾, snow gloves large kids/small youth, leggings/sweatpants 10-12, and would like matching jpg onesie sets. Also wishes for a Barnes and Noble gift card, Old Navy gift card, Tenpin gift card, crafting-modeling clay, and an LED lighting kit. Child #2: 7 year old female- Loves animal science toys/kits/educational activities/books (wants to be a vet), Nutella snack packs, and arts and crafts supplies. Would benefit from a winter/warm jacket size 8-10, Leggings and sweatpants size 8/10, and tees-long sleeves sweatshirts size 8-10. Would like Matching jpg onesie sets (to match with sister) and Barnes and Nobel gift card. Family would love any extras for their pets! Dogs- treats, toys, doggie shirts (one loves his sweaters) size xl. Cats- cat toys, window ledge seat, treats.

