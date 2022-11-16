Christmas Wishes 2022 – Family 133

Sarah age 72 is grandmother caring for her two grandsons. She is on a fixed income, so help is appreciated. Her grandson, Gary, age 16 is very into computers and computer games. Her other grandson, Donald, age 12, hopes to be a You tuber. He is very into Anime, Pikachu and DC comics. Sarah struggles with finances and caring for her two grandsons has put an added strain to the finances. Any help is appreciated this Christmas. Parent/guardian #1: Sarah – grandmother- is 5' 1' and her favorite color is blue. Che could use a large night gown, mid-calf length. She is into organic vegetable gardening and could always use potting mix, growing bags or boxes or even milk crates to keep rabbits out of the vegetables. She would love a small waffle maker. Child #1: Gary 16 year old male- Would benefit from size 8 sneakers and perhaps a thermal lined hooded pullover sweatshirt size men's small.. He has sensitivity concerns so he won't wear anything with tags or zippers. He would like to wear jogging pants size XL in boys. He would like a microphone for gaming and a PC wi-fi USB adapter. He would also enjoy an instructional book for how to play the guitar. Child #2: Donald 12 year old male- Would benefit from a new school back pack with two outside pockets (for his water bottles). He would also benefit from clothes wears size 10-12, and size XL in hoodies (zipper or pullover) He would like t-shirts with Anime or DC characters. He could use a size 4.5 pair of sneakers with Velcro instead of laces. He likes all colors but his favorites are green, purple and black. He would enjoy age 7-10 Lego kits, perhaps Black Panther, DC comics or Star Wars.

