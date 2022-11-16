You are here: Home / Promotion / Christmas Wishes 2022 – Family 160

Christmas Wishes 2022 – Family 160

November 16, 2022

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.

If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.

Family 160 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!

Client is a 18 year old female living with her grandfather. Ct has some developmental and intellectual delays but is in a program for life skills in hopes to live independently one day. Client loves make up and music, eating sushi and hanging out with friends. Family has a dog and would love some dog toys too. Parent/guardian #1: Grandfather– gift cards to Stop & Shop, Dunkin – personal care items for him including shampoo, deodorant, hair brush, etc. Child #1: age 18 female. Size XL tops and pants. Likes leggings and graphic T shirts. Likes make up and accessories (hair and bath products). Gift cards to Sephora or Ulta, Dunkin.

Filed Under: Promotion

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 