Christmas Wishes 2024 – Family 032

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 032 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
18 year old and his grandmother/guardian had a successful year with his graduating from high school and starting to take classes at CCCCs. This young man is on the spectrum and his grandmother has worked tirelessly figuring out how to meet his needs moving forward into adulthood. Both should be applauded for the work they’ve accomplished getting him to graduate and into college classes. Grandmother continues to struggle with some medical issues – luckily her grandson has been less demanding of her time as he matures. Child #1: The 18 year old would appreciate an Apple gift card as he is a graphic wiz on his iPad. He also admits to still liking Star Wars Lego sets and a Rubik’s cube. I’m sure his grandmother wouldn’t mind helping him out with a gift card for clothing such as TJ Maxx or Marshalls. Parent/guardian #1: The grandmother would appreciate any gift cards to Trader Joe’s and tends to like chocolates, especially truffles, as well as Borders Book store. She could always use a comfortable blanket, plushy slippers (women’s medium), and comfy socks. A McDonalds gift card would help cover the expense of the boy's routine visits when coming to therapy.
