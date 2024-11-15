Christmas Wishes 2024 – Family 093

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 093 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
A woman (female, age 30) is experiencing grief, loss and financial hardship. She is hoping for some support this Christmas. She has interests in television/movies, singing, and playing instruments. This Christmas, she is hoping for some outfits for her 20” Reborn baby girl doll. She is further hoping for some self-care/hygiene products to help her care for herself. This woman has also advocated she would be grateful to be gifted an Italian charm bracelet, as they are nostalgic for her. This woman reports that she would also enjoy some silver-toned stud earrings to help her feel more confident. She would also benefit from a Target gift card to purchase groceries and self-care necessities.
