Christmas Wishes 2024 – Family 128

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 128 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
A 16 y.o. male and his family are looking for help weathering the cold this winter. This family recently welcomed a new baby, and are looking for some support in affording Christmas, warmth and wellbeing on top of all the typical young infant costs. They would really appreciate any support offered! Child #1, 11yr old (Girl), Size 12 in girls. She needs pants/Spandex tights, Size 4 shoe/slipper in girls, Size 12/med shirt/sweater/coat in girls, Size med in socks, Undergarments- Size 12/large panties/sports bra in girls( spandex material) She wishes for Arts&Crafts, Press on nails, stuffy animals, LOL Dolls. Child #2, 5yrs old (Girl), size 7-8 pants/spandex tights in kids/girls. Size 11 shoe/slipper in kids. Size 7-8/small shirt/sweater/coat in kids/girls, Undergarments-size 8/Med in kids/girls (spandex material) Would love some toys, Arts&Crafts, Press on nails, stuffy animals, LOL Dolls. Child #3, 1 year old (Boy), Size 18-24 months cloths (sweater, coat, shirt, pants, onesie, PJ) in babies/toddler. Size 4 shoe/slippers in baby/toddler, Size 18-24 socks in baby/toddler. Wishes for some toys: stuffy animals, baby learning toy. Child #4, 16 year old (boy)needs winter clothing. He wears Size 27-29/small pants/joggers in men, Size 9/9.5 shoes/slippers in men, Size small shirt/sweater/hoodie in men’s, Size Med/Large socks in men’s. Size small boxers/ under shirt in men’s.He wishes for a gift card to any of the following stores: (The North Face/ Lands End/Nike/Old Navy/Champion/ L.L Bean). Parent #1, mom needs gift cards to any local market, store and/or for gasoline.
