Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 057

This loving and devoted mother and grandmother have created a home filled with care, hope, and resilience as they raise four children together. Despite the challenges of a single income and the daily realities of managing both the physical and emotional needs of the children, their home continues to shine with warmth and connection. The women navigate three children having significant medical needs involving specialists and appointments. Through every therapy session, medical appointment, and milestone reached, this family shows what it means to move forward together. The grandmother spends most of her time running the household and transporting the children. The mother works overtime hours in the medical field to provide for all of them. Child #1, 16yo girl Needs: A Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card to allow her to play a sport this year. She also needs shampoo/conditioner, face wash, cleansing pads etc., body wash, hair ties/hair clips. Child wishes for: makeup/skin care and would benefit from gift cards to Ulta or Sephora. Child #2, 13yo girl Needs: women's leggings and tops in size medium (no zippers or buttons) cozy pajamas, fuzzy socks, and a pair of shoes/sneakers, size Women's 7 ½ wide shoe. Child wishes for: a large “Squishmallow” to snuggle, lotions, face cleansers, hair ties, and “loves food”. Child #3, 10yo girl Needs: clothing, size Girl's 12. A women’s size small sweatshirts, loves cozy pajamas, fuzzy socks, is very into skin care, and creating beaded jewelry for friends and family. She would love a jewelry kit. Child wishes for: a ring light mirror, Marshall’s gift card, a large “Squishmallow” to snuggle, arts and crafts, and fidgets. Child #4, 5yo boy Needs: winter clothing of all types in a size 4T and 5T in Pj’s.He loves all things dinosaur. Child wishes for: Art and paint supplies. Parent/Guardian #1: Grandma would benefit from something comfortable like a robe (size Medium or Large) and/or fuzzy slippers (size 8 or 9). She loves gardening and would benefit greatly from an Ocean State Job Lot gift card, or gas gift cards. Parent/Guardian #2: Mom needs: socks and Tide Pods (detergent) Mother wishes for: self care items such as a spa treatment of any sort, soothing scented candles, face masks, body scrubs etc., a pair of soft fuzzy slippers (size 9) and/or soft robe (size medium/large). Comfort items in any form would be more than appreciated!!

