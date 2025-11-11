Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 058

This season, we celebrate a family of three whose days are filled with dedication, hard work, perseverance, and love. On Cape Cod, where the cost of living brings its challenges, they balance long hours and financial demands with deep commitment to togetherness. Every moment they share – no matter how brief- is treated as something to be cherished. The mother is pursuing education while working full time, and models strength and determination, showing her daughter that dreams can be built one step at a time. The father works tirelessly and willingly offers to fix any type of problem that brings both practicality and innovation to the family’s daily life. The daughter’s ADHD diagnosis is just a small piece of her intricate personality. Her boundless energy, curiosity, and love of the moment fill their days with laughter and discovery. Whether hiking, fishing, or finding peace on a quiet beach, the family finds joy in nature and in each other’s company. Child #1, 8yo girl loves spending time outside on adventures but equally enjoys cuddling on the couch in the evenings. Child Needs: a warm hat, gloves, fuzzy socks, size 7/8 girls clothing and shoes size 1. Child wishes for: a sleeping bag for camping adventures. She loves Harry Potter themed items (she has all of the books). She enjoys all animals, big and small, especially cats. She's an avid reader and enjoys The Babysitters Club series. Child wishes for: A Fishing pole, sled/tube for the winter sledding, X-Large squishmallow to snuggle with. Parent/Guardian #1, Mom: Needs: hooded sweatshirts in size small/medium, cozy pajamas. Mom wishes for: a grocery store gift card and or a gas gift card, anything for the beach. Parent/Guardian #2, Dad Wishes for: A Bass Pro Shop or LL Bean gift card to support the family’s outdoor activities and adventures.

