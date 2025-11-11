Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 060

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 060 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
This family consists of a single mother who lives with her daughter, two sons, two cats and a sweet old dog. One of the boys is a sophomore in high school and has various interests, including writing lyrics, creating music, longboarding, fishing, being in nature, and caring for his friends and family. The mother is raising the children on her own and works hard to maintain financial stability while being present for them. The family has faced several hardships, including physical and mental health challenges, as well as the financial stress of providing for a family of four while coping with the high cost of living on Cape Cod. The family previously lived off the Cape but now feels safe living here and appreciate the local school systems. For Christmas, the family would appreciate some items that could help alleviate the financial burden and foster a sense of togetherness. Child #1: 10 year old boy Needs: long-sleeved shirts (likes the colors orange and green; men’s small), men’s socks (size large). Child wishes for: Japanese candy/food (or grocery gift card), Cape Cod mall arcade gift card. Child #2, 15 year old boy Needs: Men's socks (size XL), Black beanie for winter. Child wishes for: Gift cards from PacSun and Newbury Comics. Child #3: 17 year old girl Needs: Gift cards to CVS and Target. Child wishes for: Gift cards to Victoria's Secret, Ulta, and Sephora. Parent/Guardian #1, Mother Needs: women's socks (size medium) and gift cards to Stop and Shop or Shaw's, Mother wishes for: Gift cards to pet stores. Family: Gift cards to restaurants for family dinner ( Jason’s Tavern or Sea Dog Pub).
"*" indicates required fields