Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 062

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 062 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
This loving family consists of a mother, father, and teenage son who faces daily challenges related to his mental health needs. Despite financial struggles and the barriers that come with the parents' physical disabilities, they continue to show incredible strength, love, and determination to support their child. This family is in great need. Child #1: 16 year old boy Needs: Calming & Regulation Items-- Ideas: Weighted blanket or lap pad. Noise-canceling headphones (or Loop earplugs). Soft, breathable compression hoodie shirt size Large. Fidget rings, cubes, or tangles. Handheld massager or vibrating pillow. Aromatherapy putty or stress balls with texture. Little ouchies fidget. Boy Wishes for: a giftcard to Michaels, Game stop or Target. A Heating pad or blanket. Parent/Guardian #1: Mother- Due to health and food aversions, finding safe, familiar foods is essential but often costly. They are in urgent need of grocery store gift cards to help meet their nutritional needs. A clothing giftcard to TJMaxx, Marshalls, Old Navy, or Target, gas cards. Organizational materials such as planners, calendars, stationery. Parent/Guardian #2: Father Needs: gas cards, grocery gift cards, and Visa cards to help cover basic needs. The family could also use clothing gift cards (TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Old Navy), coffee cards, and cozy blankets to bring warmth and comfort. Basic household items like cups, cutlery, and bedding are needed.
