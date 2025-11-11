Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 063

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 063 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
After enduring unsafe living conditions, loss, and homelessness, this resilient single mother, her teenage daughter and 5-year-old are finally rebuilding their lives. They’ve just moved into their own apartment, beginning a fresh start after years of struggle. Both mother and teenage daughter are working hard toward their mental health recovery, but finances are extremely tight. We would like to help fill their new home with warmth, comfort, and hope and a few gifts to remind them they’re not alone. Child #1: 13 year old girl Needs: giftcard for clothing Marshalls or Old Navy. Child wishes for: coloring materials- sketch book, loves sewing, and gift cards for either Ulta, Target, or HomeGoods. Child #2: 5 year old girl Needs: Clothing of all kinds, size 6, Child wishes for: Bluey, Elsa, bath toys, twin size bedding (loves the color pink) Parent/Guardian #1: Mother Needs: Clothing, giftcards to TJMaxx, Marshalls, Old Navy. Needs basic household items like cups, cutlery, bedding size full/queen. Mother wishes for: noise cancelling headphones, weighted blanket, gift card for food and gas.
