Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 064

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 064 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
This recently widowed father is raising his sons alone. The children are struggling to manage their emotions related to their grief. This hard-working dad is reluctant to ask for help, but could greatly benefit from additional support. Any help this holiday season would be greatly appreciated. Child #1, 16 year old boy Needs: winter clothing, but he is difficult to fit so a gift card would be best. He enjoys video games so a gift card to Walmart or Target would be appreciated. Child #2, 10 year old boy Needs: winter clothing , pants size 18, long sleeve shirts or sweatshirts in either 3XL in boys or Medium in Men's sizes. He could also use a winter coat in the same size. Child wishes for: Titanic related items, and he likes playing outside. He would love an LED football or basketball. Parent/Guardian #1: Dad: could benefit from a grocery store gift card or a Cumberland farms card for gas, bread and milk.
