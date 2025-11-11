Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 066

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 066 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
This family of four is experiencing financial hardships and is in need of support this holiday season. Mom and Dad are working full time to provide for their two daughters, however recently experienced some financial burdens with taking care of an elderly family member. Child #1, 18yo girl Needs: new winter clothes however would enjoy being able to shop for herself. She would appreciate an Old Navy or Target gift card. Child wishes for: Stationary or arts & crafts supplies. Child #2, 12 year old girl Needs: new winter clothes, however, she is difficult to fit and would do best with an Old Navy or Target gift card. Child wishes for: perfume and a Bath & Body Works gift card. Parents/Guardians: Mom and Dad would be appreciative of gas/grocery gift card support.
