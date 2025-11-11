Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 080

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 080 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
This single mother is working hard to provide for her two children, ages 11 and 9, but is struggling financially this holiday season. After a difficult year, she is doing her best to rebuild stability and give her kids some joy at Christmas. Any support with gifts, clothing, or household essentials would mean the world and help make the holidays brighter for this caring mom and her children. Child #1: 11 year old boy needs: Weighted blanket or lap pad, Nike sweatshirt and sweatpants, size Youth Large Child wishes for: JLB portable speaker, Lego kit, Gift card for Target, GameStop, or Dicks Sporting Goods. Child #2: 9 year old girl Needs some winter clothing. A hat, scarf and gloves/mittens, PJ's size 10/12. She Wishes for: a Digital camera or instax mini Polaroid camera, a gel nail kit, Owala water bottle, a Squishmallow, or Gift card to Michaels. Parent/Guardian #1: Mother needs: Weighted blanket or lap pad, athletic workout clothing, size Medium. Mother wishes for: A Massage gun, anything fitness or wellness related (gym bag, resistance bands, yoga mat, etc.). Dotrerra essential oils, candles, or Gift card for Target, TJmaxx, HomeGoods, or Ulta.
"*" indicates required fields