Christmas Wishes 2025 – Family 081

We all know that Christmas is the time of giving… But all too often, we overlook giving to the people who need our help the most. This holiday season, Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, Child and Family Services and Mid-Cape Home Centers have reached out to the Cape Cod community to make sure the families in our own neighborhoods do not go without this Christmas. Now we’re asking you and your family (friends, colleagues, etc) to considering sponsoring this family.
If you would like to sponsor this family, please read the description below and fill out the form.
Family 081 Information – Enter Your Information Below to Sponsor this Family!
This family of four embodies warmth, resilience, and togetherness. Having opened their hearts and home through adoption, they’ve built a strong foundation rooted in love and shared experiences. The parents are deeply dedicated to their children’s growth and well-being. Mom is the steady organizer and advocate who ensures that both children receive the care and support they need with medical and behavioral health services. Dad works for a nonprofit in the Cape community. They often "camp" in the back yard. Child #1, 15-year-old girl needs:: therapeutic items such as a sound machine or weighted blanket, and she would enjoy fuzzy and fun socks, hygiene products, and skincare items. Child wishes for: Loves Taylor Swift and music in general. She writes her own music and could benefit from journals for writing and fun gel pens/markers, any art supplies, or a Dunkin Donuts gift card. Child #2: 10-year-old boy Needs: any outdoor gear. He can use socks and fidget toys. Child wishes for: Bass Pro Shop gift card, or a Dunkin Donuts gift card. Parent #1, Mother: She would appreciate a gas gift card or a grocery store gift card. Parent #2, Father wishes for: any camping related supplies.
"*" indicates required fields