Homeowner’s Headerquarters: Botello Lumber

Member Spotlight

Locally owned & operated since 1978, Botello Lumber has always been dedicated to home owners & contractors with service and knowledge that puts your needs first. Their expansive hardware department stocked for yard work, plumbing, electrical, power tools, to nuts bolts and nails. Botello’s has a full rental and repair department…need a bobcat, stump grinder, find all things rentable on our website. Benjamin Moore paints and a Hunter Douglas department that will dazzle you with insight and information to finish everything perfectly. Inviting you to explore Main Street…a trending innovative award-winning kitchen, bath and cabinetry design showroom, featuring custom millwork from Botello’s own mill. Botello Lumber is truly your one stop source for EVERYTHING to build with.

Visit Botello Lumber

Listen to our interview with Botello Lumber below:



Location:

26 Bowdoin Rd, Mashpee, MA 02649

(508) 477-3132