Homeowner’s Headquarters: KC’s Drapery & Blind Design

September 3, 2021

Member Spotlight

KC’s Drapery is a complete decorating service and a one stop source for all your interior design needs. Their knowledgeable staff keep up with all the trends and can help guide you through the process of choosing custom window treatments, draperies, bedding, and upholstery. You can visit their showrooms in Mashpee and Falmouth, or shop-at-home for your convenience. All of their products and services are selected with the needs and tastes of the local community in mind.​

Listen to our interview with KC’s Drapery & Blind Design below:

Locations:
387 Nathan Ellis Hwy Mashpee, MA 02649
(508) 419-1008

706 Teaticket Hwy Teaticket, MA 02536
(508) 457-0077

KC's Drapery & Blind Design

