Homeowner’s Headquarters: Window Express & Gotcha Covered Fabrics

March 30, 2021

Member Spotlight

Window Express can handle all home decorating projects. Offering a full line of Hunter Douglas products including the Duette, Silhouette, Luminette, Vignette collections, and shutters. They also offer cushions, slipcovers, upholstery, pillows, draperies, valances, and custom bedding of all types. The Window Express experienced design professionals will help you select window treatments that meet your needs for privacy, light control, energy efficiency, and child safety.

Listen to our interview with Window Express & Gotcha Covered Fabrics below:

Location:
91 Mid-Tech Dr, West Yarmouth, MA 02673
(508) 778-0708

Window Express

