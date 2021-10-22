It’s the Howl-O-Ween Pet Photo Contest Sponsored by Agway of Cape Cod!

Ocean 104.7 and Agway of Cape Cod are celebrating ‘Howl-O-Ween’ with a special Pet Photo Contest! Dress up your furry friends in costumes that will make us ‘Howl’ with laughter!

Does your pet remind you of a famous film character, a scary creature, or even a favorite food? Get creative and upload your pet pictures below.

One lucky listener will win a $100 Gift Card to Agway of Cape Cod so you can stock up on goodies for your furry friend! Deadline to enter is Sunday, October 31 at the witching hour of midnight, so get your pet ready to trick or treat and have a ‘Happy Howl-O-Ween’ from Agway of Cape Cod and Ocean 104.7!

Agway has the best selection of high-quality pet products on the Cape!

And while you are there, choose something for the season from their huge selection of fall plants and gourds — perfect for fall decorating.

Customers can save BIG with Agway’s loyalty programs and Rooster Rewards.

Voted the best garden center and pet supply store on Cape Cod in 2021, Agway of Cape Cod is locally-owned and family operated with three convenient locations in Orleans, Dennis and Chatham

Contest Period: 10/22 – 10/31*​Please note that photos submitted may be featured in a photo gallery on CapeCod.com