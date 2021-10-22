It’s the Howl-O-Ween Pet Photo Contest Sponsored by Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses!

Cape Country 104 and Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses are celebrating ‘Howl-O-Ween’ with a special Pet Photo Contest! Dress up your furry friends in costumes that will make us ‘Howl’ with laughter!

Can your pet be a cowboy, a scary creature, or even a taco? Maybe even the Cape Country 104 lobster! Get creative and upload your pet pictures below.

One lucky listener will win a $100 Gift Certificate to use at Cardi’s. Deadline to enter is Sunday, October 31 at the witching hour of midnight, so get your pet ready to trick or treat and have a ‘Happy Howl-O-Ween’ from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses and Cape Country 104!

As the weather gets colder and days grow shorter, it’s time to think about some cozy enhancements to your home. Cardi’s has a full range of mattresses -including Bed in a Box- for a good night’s sleep … and plenty of area rugs and pillows for your furry friend to use. Perhaps it’s time to find a new, more comfortable sofa. Cardi’s has loveseats, sectionals, and sleepers to meet every budget.

Find Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses in Orleans, Hyannis, Wareham, Plymouth and cardis.com.

