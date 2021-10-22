It’s the Howl-O-Ween Pet Photo Contest Sponsored by Latham Centers!

99.9 the Q and Latham Centers are celebrating ‘Howl-O-Ween’ with a special Pet Photo Contest! Dress up your furry friends in costumes that will make us ‘Howl’ with laughter!
Transform your shepherd into a shark, your tabby into a t-rex, your Great Dane into a ghostbuster! … Does your pet remind you of a famous film character, a scary creature or even a favorite food? Get creative and upload your pet pictures below.
One lucky listener will win a $100 Visa Gift Card! Deadline to enter is Sunday, October 31 at the witching hour of midnight, so get your pet ready to trick or treat and have a ‘Happy Howl-O-Ween’ from Latham Centers and 99.9 the Q!
Latham Centers, improving the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities for more than 50 years, is hiring!
- Job opportunities from Plymouth to Brewster
- Recently increased year-round pay rates and a thousand dollar signing bonus
- Their benefits package is fantastic, including 5 weeks paid time off in your first year and health insurance, with Latham covering 75% of your deductible!
If you’re interested in a job that can really make a difference in people’s lives, check available positions and apply at LathamCenters.Org/Careers. Follow Latham Centers on Facebook and Instagram for updates and inspiring stories.
Enter Here!
Contest Period: 10/22 – 10/31
Contest Rules.
*Please note that photos submitted may be featured in a photo gallery on CapeCod.com