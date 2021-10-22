It’s the Howl-O-Ween Pet Photo Contest Sponsored by Latham Centers!

99.9 the Q and Latham Centers are celebrating ‘Howl-O-Ween’ with a special Pet Photo Contest! Dress up your furry friends in costumes that will make us ‘Howl’ with laughter!

Transform your shepherd into a shark, your tabby into a t-rex, your Great Dane into a ghostbuster! … Does your pet remind you of a famous film character, a scary creature or even a favorite food? Get creative and upload your pet pictures below.

One lucky listener will win a $100 Visa Gift Card! Deadline to enter is Sunday, October 31 at the witching hour of midnight, so get your pet ready to trick or treat and have a ‘Happy Howl-O-Ween’ from Latham Centers and 99.9 the Q!

Latham Centers, improving the lives of children and adults with developmental disabilities for more than 50 years, is hiring!

Job opportunities from Plymouth to Brewster

Recently increased year-round pay rates and a thousand dollar signing bonus

Their benefits package is fantastic, including 5 weeks paid time off in your first year and health insurance, with Latham covering 75% of your deductible!

If you’re interested in a job that can really make a difference in people’s lives, check available positions and apply at LathamCenters.Org/Careers. Follow Latham Centers on Facebook and Instagram for updates and inspiring stories.

Contest Period: 10/22 – 10/31*​Please note that photos submitted may be featured in a photo gallery on CapeCod.com