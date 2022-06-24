July 4th Patriotic Photo Contest Sponsored by Latham Centers!



Ocean 104.7, 99.9 the Q, Cape Country 104, Cape Classical 107.5 and Latham Centers are celebrating the 4th of July by asking YOU to send in your patriotic photographs. Whether it’s decorating your house, flying the American Flag on your car, or a cute patriotic photo of your pet, we want to see them all! A winner from each station will receive an American Flag for their house.

Photo submissions will be posted on CapeCod.com in a photo gallery sponsored by YOU!

Contest Period: 6/27 – 7/5