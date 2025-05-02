Spruce Up Your Home This Spring With Cardi’s Furniture And Mattresses!

Spring is all about blossoming, opening the windows to let the fresh air in, and getting the house ready for your family and friends to come down the Cape this summer season. Whether it is your guest bedroom that needs new furniture, or you need a new couch to relax on after a long day at the beach, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses is here to help! Each weekday, morning show hosts will cue listeners to call in and share what their home needs for this summer season!

Listeners will also have bonus chances to win by visiting the Hyannis Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses location. The 30 on air qualifying winners of a $50 Gift Card, along with the online and in store winners, will be in the running to win a $1,000 Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses gift card.

Enter below for a bonus chance to win!

Listeners can also have bonus chances to win by visiting the Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hyannis store, located at 621 Iyannough Road.

Qualifying winners will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a $1,000 gift card.

Grand prize winner will be selected on Monday, May 19th, 2025!

Enter Here!

Name (Required) Address (Required) Town (Required) ZIP Code (Required) Email (Required) Phone (Required) Birthdate (Required) Which station are you entering for? (Required) 99.9 the Q Ocean 104.7 Cape Country 104 Δ

Contest Period: 5/5 – 5/18**The winners’ name, address, phone number and an email address will be given to Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses; the winning amount will be added to the individual’s Cardi’s account. The gift card is not exchangeable for cash.