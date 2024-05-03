Spruce Up Your Home This Spring With Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses!

​Spring is all about blossoming, opening the windows to let the fresh air in, and getting the house ready for your family and friends to come down the Cape this summer season. Weather it be your guest bedroom that needs new furniture, or you need a new couch to relax on after a long day at the beach, Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses is here to help! Each weekday on Cape Country 104, Ocean 104.7 & 99.9 the Q, morning show hosts will cue listeners to call in and share what their home needs for this summer season!

Listeners will also have bonus chances to win by visiting the Hyannis Cardi’s Furniture & Matresses location, located at 621 Iyannough Road. The 30 on air qualifying winners of a $50 Gift Card, along with the online and in store winners, will be in the running to win a $1,000 Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses gift card.

For a bonus chance to win, enter below.

Enter Here!

Contest Period: 5/6 – 5/19**The winners’ name, address, phone number and an email address will be given to Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses; the winning amount will be added to the individual’s Cardi’s account. The gift card is not exchangeable for cash.