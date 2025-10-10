The Spooky Season is HERE with Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses!

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is your favorite piece of furniture starting to look a little spooky? This Halloween, Cape Country 104, Ocean 104.7, and 99.9 The Q are teaming up with Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses to help you treat yourself—and update that scary-looking furniture or mattress!

Here’s how to qualify:

Listen weekdays on Cape Country 104, Ocean 104.7, and 99.9 The Q. When the morning show hosts give the cue, call in and tell us about your spooky furniture!

Bonus chances to win when you stop by Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses in Hyannis.

Thirty on-air qualifiers will each win a $50 Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses gift card. All on-air, online, and in-store qualifiers will then be entered for the Grand Prize: a $1,000 Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses gift card!

The Grand Prize winner will be announced Monday, October 27th—just in time to banish those spooky furnishings!

Contest Period: 10/13 – 10/26**The winner’s name, address, phone number and an email address will be given to Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses; the winning amount will be added to the individual’s Cardi’s account. The gift card is not exchangeable for cash.