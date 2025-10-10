You are here: Home / Promotion / The Spooky Season is HERE with Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses!

October 10, 2025

Is your favorite piece of furniture starting to look a little spooky? This Halloween, Cape Country 104, Ocean 104.7, and 99.9 The Q are teaming up with Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses to help you treat yourself—and update that scary-looking furniture or mattress!

Here’s how to qualify:

  • Listen weekdays on Cape Country 104, Ocean 104.7, and 99.9 The Q. When the morning show hosts give the cue, call in and tell us about your spooky furniture!

  • Bonus chances to win when you stop by Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses in Hyannis.

Thirty on-air qualifiers will each win a $50 Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses gift card. All on-air, online, and in-store qualifiers will then be entered for the Grand Prize: a $1,000 Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses gift card!

The Grand Prize winner will be announced Monday, October 27th—just in time to banish those spooky furnishings!

Which station are you entering for?(Required)


Contest Period: 10/13 – 10/26
Contest Rules.
**The winner’s name, address, phone number and an email address will be given to Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses; the winning amount will be added to the individual’s Cardi’s account. The gift card is not exchangeable for cash.

