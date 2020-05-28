Win a $100 Gift Card from The Farm in our Father’s Day Photo Contest!

Cape Country 104 and The Farm want to celebrate Dads this month with a Father’s Day Photo Contest. Submit a photo online of yourself with your Dad, or if you are a Dad, take a selfie with your kids. Maybe even submit an old photo of you and your Dad when YOU were a kid. Tell us a funny, poignant, or interesting story about the photo and your Dad. The winning Dad will win a $100 Gift Card to The Farm so they can select their own Father’s Day gift from the wonderful options of annuals, perennials, trees and shrubs. That Girl in the Morning Cat Wilson will select the winner and do an on air conversation with him.

Enter Here!

First Name *

Last Name *

Email *

Phone Number *

Upload Your Photo *

Tell Us a Story! *

Contest Period: 5/29 – 6/19

Contest Rules.