Win a $100 Gift Card in our Howl O Ween Pet Photo contest sponsored by Decatur House!

October 23, 2020

Decatur House is celebrating ‘Howl-o-ween’ with a special pet photo contest!  Dress up your furry friends in costumes that will make us ‘howl’ with laughter! Does your pet remind you of a famous film character, a scary creature, or even a favorite food?

Decatur House, the Upper Cape’s secret gem, is family owned and operated in historic downtown Sandwich. They offer assisted living services, in a small-homelike setting customized for your loved one, from minimal assistance to end of life hospice.

Halloween at Decatur House 2019

Decatur House’s dogs are ready to greet you: Head Dog Woody and the three pug puppies make great company. Also, they have new house parakeets: Petey, Tweety and Sweety! They are pleased to sponsor the pet photo contest:

  • Submit your pet pictures below.
  • The deadline to enter is Sunday, 11/1 at the witching hour of midnight, so capture your pet in their ‘trick or treat’ outfits.
  • We’ll select the winner on Monday. November 2.
  • One lucky listener will win a $100 gift card to Café Chew in Sandwich.

Interested in learning more about Decatur house?

  • Rooms are available in their BRAND NEW addition, 15 bright new rooms – call to schedule a personal tour and get on their wait list.
  • If you don’t feel comfortable visiting, they have a virtual tour on their website, or you can even schedule a FaceTime tour!
  • In-house services make your loved one feel right at home – in-house podiatry, mobile dental hygienist services, even an on-site hair salon.
  • The weekly concierge service is popular too, affording mom or dad all the comforts of home, from magazines to their favorite shampoo.

Contest Period: 10/23 – 11/1
Contest Rules.

